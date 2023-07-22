Prince George turns 10, new photo released in royal family tradition

It's been an eventful summer for the young prince, who is second in line for the throne.

Prince George, the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, turned 10 on Saturday. To mark the occasion, the family released a new photo of the prince.

"10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday!" the couple wrote on social media.

Birthday photos are a tradition for the family, with Princess Kate usually capturing the snapshot herself. This year, however, the photo was taken by professional photographer Millie Pilkington. It shows George smiling on the steps at Windsor.

George is second in line for the throne, with only his father, Prince William, ahead of him in the line of succession. He is the eldest grandson of the current British monarch, King Charles III.

10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday! 🎉



📸 @MilliePilks pic.twitter.com/YgREgdI6OW — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2023

It's been an eventful summer for the young prince and his family. George and his sister, 8-year-old Charlotte, accompanied their parents to Wimbledon Sunday. The BBC reports that George also privately attended an airshow this month with Charlotte and his youngest sibling, 5-year-old Prince Louis, and was pictured with William at the Ashes cricket series.