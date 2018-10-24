Nobody won Wednesday night's $620 million Powerball drawing, causing the jackpot for Saturday to balloon to an estimated $750 million. That's still half of the near-record $1.5 billion won in Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot.

The Powerball winning numbers: 3, 21, 45, 53, 56 and Powerball 22.

The estimated cash option for Saturday, generally preferred by winners, is $428.6 million.

“It is an exciting time to be a lottery player,” said Powerball chief David Barden, who also serves as New Mexico Lottery CEO, adding that revenues from ticket sales "benefit great causes.”

In South Carolina, for example, the money goes to education. The run of big prizes has increased profits for such programs, and that run is not merely the luck of the draw. Powerball made winning more difficult two years ago. A year later Mega Millions dropped the odds of winning its grand prize.

Powerball last hit more than two months ago, when New Yorker Nandlall Mangal was the sole winner of $245.6 million.

Big jackpots draw attention, and fuel ticket sales. The unfathomable Mega Millions jackpot drew most of the attention in recent days, but Powerball's total has quietly reached the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. history. It's also the third largest Powerball total.

Mega Millions officials had forecast a U.S. record $1.6 billion prize, but ticket sales came in slightly below expectations. Mega Millions let the world know Wednesday on Twitter: "BREAKING: The final #MegaMillions winning jackpot amount is $1.537 BILLION! This means it does NOT break the largest jackpot record set by #Powerball!"

Powerball chimed in: "Still number #1 Get your tickets for tonight's #Powerball at http://powerball.net."

TEGNA contributed to this report.

