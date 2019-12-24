PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The community of Port Clinton is on the lookout for a 14-year-old who has been unaccounted for, for nearly a week.

According to Port Clinton police, Harley Dilly was last seen by his mother the morning of Friday, Dec. 20 just before 7 a.m. as he left for school.

At a press conference Thursday, Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman updated the public on the department's ongoing search efforts.

Thursday 5:30 p.m. Press Conference

Officers looked east of Fulton Street, at a range of 150 acres that are both wooded and farmland. The search area was split up into six zones. By 5:30 p.m., law enforcement had cleared all six zones, but developments in the case were minimal.

The zones searched on Thursday were located south and east, away from the school. Hickman said that this is because they have no evidence that Harley set out toward the school that morning. Instead, photos demonstrate Harley heading south from his home.

According to authorities, this photo was captured Dec. 20 between the hours of 6 - 7 a.m.

PCPD

However, Hickman said that officers received a new tip, and were working to follow up on it Thursday night. He said that police have followed up on every lead they have received since Saturday night. They continue to monitor social media for any relevant information.

Thursday's search began around 12:45 p.m.

Police continue to search with the assumption that Harley is alive. Officers are using live-find dogs as well as cadaver dogs to aid in their search.

"Until I hear otherwise, he's scared. He doesn't want to come home because he thinks he's in trouble. Nobody is going to change my mind until I hear otherwise," Hickman said.

Hickman said Harley's parents have cooperated fully with the department's investigation. They have allowed PCPD to search the house and cadaver dog has gone through the home and searched family cars.

"Harley, if you're listening to this, just come home," Hickman said. "You're not in any trouble. We just want to reunite you with mom and dad."

Thursday 3 p.m. Press Conference

PCPD officers believe the teen left of his own free will between 6-7 a.m. No one has heard from Harley other than his mom on the morning of Dec. 20. He wasn't feeling well, but his mother instructed him to go to school.

Hickman said that no Amber Alert has been issued because there have been no reports of him being abducted. On Christmas Eve, the Ohio Attorney General's Office issued an Endangered Missing Child Advisory for Harley.

While investigators do not believe this is an abduction, they are not ruling it out. However, at this point, they have found no evidence to suggest this would be the case.

Thursday 1:15 p.m. Press Conference

Police have wrapped up the search for Thursday night and barricades have come down.

Hickman said they are beginning the process to turn this into a nationwide alert.

If Harley is located, his mom and dad will be notified first and then it will be posted on the Port Clinton police department. If any other searches are planned, that information will be posted on Port Clinton Police Department Facebook page.

BACKGROUND

Hickman said there have been previous calls to the residence for police. Harley's father reportedly reached out to law enforcement around one month ago, following a disagreement about an electronic device being taken away. Officers were called to help calm Harley down.

When asked if Harley had run away before, Hickman stated that his typical behavior is that if something is wrong, he will leave for the night. He has a few friends in town that he stays with and officers have talked to those friends.

Harley also has a sister who lives out of state. Authorities have talked to her and her home has been searched. They have found no evidence that he has made it to his sister's or that he was even trying to get there.

COMMUNITY EFFORT

Community members have planned a candlelight vigil for Harley on Sunday, Dec. 29 at Lakeview Park in Port Clinton at 5 p.m.

Additionally, a $4,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his safe return.

Port Clinton police said the Sandusky co-founder of Bikers Against Abused and Neglected Children (B.A.A.N.C) has committed an extra $2,000 on top of the $2,000 reward already offered by the police department and Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten.

Search efforts from the Port Clinton police and fire departments began on Saturday, Dec. 21. The Monday following, dozens of neighbors from the area gathered to help expand the search.

"It's important the whole community come together to help find this boy; bring him home to his family," resident Krystal May said.

As a reminder, police have asked the public to avoid the area for Thursday's efforts to enable law enforcement to effectively search the area.

Among the seemingly constant stream of rumors and unsubstantiated information being spread on social media, the Port Clinton Police Department has asked everyone to wait on them to make an official announcement on their Facebook page, if and when Harley is located.

Police have advised that if you see Harley, do not approach him, as he does not warm up to people easily. Instead, call 911.

