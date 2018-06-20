Pope Francis is urging people not to "let fear get in the way of welcoming our neighbor in need."

The Pope said in a Twitter message tagged with the hashtag "WithRefugees" said "we encounter Jesus in those who are poor, rejected and refugees."

A person's dignity does not depend on them being a citizen, a migrant, or a refugee. Saving the life of someone fleeing war and poverty is an act of humanity. #WithRefugees @M_RSection — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) June 20, 2018

Wednesday's message on World Refugee Day comes as the Trump administration has faced criticism for separating children of parents seeking asylum in the United States at the border, and as the new Italian government has taken a hard-line stand on migrants, refusing to allow an NGO-run ship with some 630 migrants rescued at sea to make landfall in Italy. They have since been welcomed by Spain.

In an interview with Reuters, the Pope said he supported the recent statements by Catholic bishops in the U.S., who called family separation "contrary to our Catholic values" and "immoral."

"It's not easy, but populism is not the answer," he told Reuters.

