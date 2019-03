Authorities are on the scene of an active shooter situation in Rockford, Illinois.

Rockford police said on Twitter that the incident took place at N. Bell School Road and urged residents to avoid the area. CBS Chicago say the hotel is called the Extended Stay Hotel in Rockford.

Witnesses have told ABC 7 Chicago that a local officer may have been shot, but the officer’s condition is unknown.

This is developing news story. Check back here for more updates.