Miss. Gov. Reeves: Plane threatening to crash in Mississippi lands

Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no one was injured.”

Example video title will go here for this video

TUPELO, Miss — Authorities say a plane that was circling over northern Mississippi and whose pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely. Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no one was injured.” He thanked law enforcement agencies that helped in bringing the aircraft down. The plane started circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, about 5 a.m. and was in the air for more than four hours.

The pilot had threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, police said.

The Tupelo Police Department said in a Facebook post that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling about 5 a.m. and was still in the air more than three hours later.

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given," the police wrote. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

Law enforcement told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal shortly after 8 a.m. that the plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs.

“State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation,” Gov. Tate Reeve s wrote on Twitter. “All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.”

Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and was watching the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.