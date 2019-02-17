BALTIMORE – Police are investigating after a man was seen on fire coming from a portable toilet outside M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Baltimore Fire Department tweeted photos from the scene and said the man was pronounced dead upon their arrival. Officials said three Port A Potties were engulfed in flames.

WJZ Baltimore reported the scene was a "possible homicide."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

M&T Bank Stadium is the home of the Baltimore Ravens, though the building website did not show any events happening Sunday the day of the fire.