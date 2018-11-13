Police say three people have been shot and wounded at a food distribution warehouse in southeast Albuquerque and they're searching for a suspect.

Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter at Ben E. Keith Company Monday night and found three people with gunshot wounds.

Albuquerque police have identified the suspect as Waid Anthony Melton. Police believe that he may have been employed at the company. They've tweeted a photo of the alleged shooter and urge the public to call 911 if seen.

BROADWAY INCIDENT: Suspect Waid Anthony Melton.



Driving a 1999 black Mazda B300 club cab NM plate 917-RSM (Photo not actual vehicle, but same make and model).



If spotted, do not approach and call 911 immediately. Suspect considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/Ap4fybUbZj — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) November 13, 2018

APD tweeted details about the shooting and said they received a call around 6:15 p.m. at the 3200 block of Broadway SE in the Valley Area Command.

The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center said in a tweet that the three people wounded are in critical condition. Their names and ages weren't immediately available.

Police say they have cleared and secured the warehouse. No additional victims have been found.

Authorities are asking residents to shelter in place and call 911 in an emergency, or if they see anything suspicious.

This is a developing new story. Check back here for more updates.

