John Lasseter, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studio and co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios, will exit the company at year's end, the Walt Disney Corporation announced Friday.

Lasseter will complete a sabbatical he started in November following reports of inappropriate workplace behavior and take a consulting role at the Walt Disney Company until December 31.

After that, Lasseter "will be leaving the company," a memo from Walt Disney Corporation stated.

“The last six months have provided an opportunity to reflect on my life, career and personal priorities,” said John Lasseter, in the statement released by Disney. “While I remain dedicated to the art of animation and inspired by the creative talent at Pixar and Disney, I have decided the end of this year is the right time to begin focusing on new creative challenges."

Robert Iger, Walt Disney Company's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement that Lasseter had a "remarkable tenure" at Pixar and Disney Animation.

Along with co-founding Pixar Animation, Lasseter directed films such as A Bug's Life (1998), Toy Story 2 (1999), Cars (2006), and Cars 2 (2011).

Iger praised Lasseter for "reinventing the animation business, taking breathtaking risks, and telling original, high quality stories that will last forever. We are profoundly grateful for his contributions."

Lasseter's sabbatical followed following reports of inappropriate workplace behavior, including reports of overlong hugs in the office, .

At the time, Lasseter sent out a memo to staff referring to "missteps."

"It’s been brought to my attention that I have made some of you feel disrespected or uncomfortable. That was never my intent," Lasseter wrote. "Collectively, you mean the world to me, and I deeply apologize if I have let you down.

"I especially want to apologize to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape, or form," he added. "No matter how benign my intent, everyone has the right to set their own boundaries and have them respected."

