A recall for pig ear pet treats that was issued last week over fears of Salmonella contamination has been expanded after human cases related to its product were reported. Lennox International was the second company this month to issue such a recall and it comes amid a Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ears that has sickened at least 93 people in 27 states.

New Jersey-based Lennox initially announced Friday a nationwide recall for its Premium Natural Pig Ears because it could be contaminated with Salmonella. On Tuesday, the company expanded the recall to include products shipped as far back as November 1, 2018 to July 3, 2019. The original recall put the start date as May 1, 2019.

Lennox now says in an advisory that it "is aware of cases of human illness related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak in which several people identified Lennox pig eat treats as the brand they purchased." At least two pets have also reportedly gotten sick from the treats.



The recalled pig ears come in an 8-pack pouch with UPC 742174 995163 or 742174994166. It also comes individually shrink-wrapped with UPC 0385384810 and 742174P35107.

Lennox Premium Natural Pig Ears

Lennox International Inc.

A previous recall issued on July 3 is for Pet Supplies Plus bulk pig ears. That recall spanned 33 states.

People who have these treats are advised to throw them out in a secure container to prevent further contamination, even if neither they nor their pet have gotten sick. Make sure to thoroughly wash hands and wipe down all surfaces that may have been in contact with the pig ears.

Here's what to know about Salmonella infections (from CDC):

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

