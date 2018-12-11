SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Who won big at the 2018 People's Choice Awards? Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees to see which celebrities, movies, TV shows and songs took home a PCAs trophy.

Movie of 2018

"Black Panther"

WINNER: "Avengers: Infinity War"

"Incredibles 2"

"Fifty Shades Freed"

"A Quiet Place"

Drama movie

WINNER: "Fifty Shades Freed"

"12 Strong"

"Red Sparrow"

"Midnight Sun"

"A Quiet Place"

Comedy movie

"Love, Simon"

"Blockers"

WINNER: "The Spy Who Dumped Me"

"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"

"Crazy Rich Asians"

Action movie

"Black Panther"

WINNER: "Avengers: Infinity War"

"Deadpool 2"

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

"Ocean's 8"

Family movie

WINNER: "Incredibles 2"

"A Wrinkle in Time"

"Hotel Transylvania 3"

"I Can Only Imagine"

"Christopher Robin"

Male movie star

Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Infinity War"

Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Infinity War"

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"

Chris Pratt, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

Nick Robinson, "Love, Simon"

Female movie star

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Infinity War"

Sandra Bullock, "Ocean's 8"

Anne Hathaway, "Ocean's 8"

Lily James, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"

Bryce Dallas Howard, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

Drama movie star

John Krasinski, "A Quiet Place"

Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place"

Jennifer Lawrence, "Red Sparrow"

Chris Hemsworth, "12 Strong"

WINNER: Jamie Dornan, "Fifty Shades Freed"

Comedy movie star

WINNER: Melissa McCarthy, "Life of the Party"

John Cena, "Blockers"

Nick Robinson, "Love, Simon"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"

Mila Kunis, "The Spy Who Dumped Me"

Action movie star

Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Infinity Wars"

Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool 2"

Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"

WINNER: Danai Gurira, "Black Panther"

Chris Pratt, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

Show of 2018

"This Is Us"

"Grey's Anatomy"

"The Big Bang Theory"

"13 Reasons Why"

WINNER: "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Drama show

"This Is Us"

"Grey's Anatomy"

"13 Reasons Why"

WINNER: "Riverdale"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

Comedy show

"The Big Bang Theory"

"Modern Family"

"Black-ish"

WINNER: "Orange Is the New Black"

"The Good Place"

Male TV star

Andrew Lincoln, "The Walking Dead"

Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"

Justin Chambers, "Grey's Anatomy"

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

WINNER: Harry Shum Jr., "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Female TV star

Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"

WINNER: Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments"

Drama TV star

Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"

WINNER: Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

KJ Apa, "Riverdale"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"

Comedy TV star

WINNER: Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"

Sofia Vergara, "Modern Family"

Drew Barrymore, "Santa Clarita Diet"

Bingeworthy show

"Outlander"

"Queer Eye"

WINNER: "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

"13 Reasons Why"

"Shameless"

Sci-fi/Fantasy show

"Supernatural"

"The Originals"

"The Expanse"

WINNER: "Wynonna Earp"

"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Reality show

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

"Queer Eye"

WINNER: "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"

"Chrisley Knows Best"

"Vanderpump Rules"

Reality TV star

WINNER: Khloe Kardashian, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"

Antoni Porowski, "Queer Eye"

Joanna Gaines, "Fixer Upper"

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

Nikki Bella, "Total Bellas"

Revival show

"American Idol"

"One Day at a Time"

"Queer Eye"

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

WINNER: "Dynasty"

Competition show

WINNER: "The Voice"

"Ellen's Game of Games"

"Big Brother"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"America's Got Talent"

Competition contestant

Nikki Bella, "Dancing With the Stars"

WINNER: Maddie Poppe, "American Idol"

Brynn Cartelli, "The Voice"

Cody Nickson, "The Amazing Race"

Eva Igo, "World of Dance"

Daytime talk show

WINNER: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

"Steve"

"Live With Kelly and Ryan"

"The Real"

"Red Table Talk"

Nighttime talk show

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

WINNER: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen"

Male artist

Drake

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Bruno Mars

Female artist

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Best group

Twenty One Pilots

Panic! At the Disco

5 Seconds of Summer

WINNER: BTS

Super Junior

Album of 2018

Cardi B, "Invasion of Privacy"

Camila Cabello, "Camila"

Shawn Mendes, "Shawn Mendes"

Ariana Grande, "Sweetener"

WINNER: Nicki Minaj, "Queen"

Song of 2018

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin, "I Like It"

WINNER: BTS, "Idol"

Country artist

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Carrie Underwood

WINNER: Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Latin artist

Becky G

WINNER: CNCO

J Balvin

Bad Bunny

Shakira

Music video

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"

WINNER: BTS, "Idol"

Concert tour

Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Katy Perry, Witness Tour

Super Junior, Super Show 7

Social celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen

WINNER: BTS

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

Beauty influencer

NIKKIETUTORIALS

Bretman Rock

Brooklyn and Bailey

Jackie Aina

WINNER: James Charles

Social star

WINNER: Shane Dawson

JennaMarbles

Amanda Cerny

The Dolan Twins

Lele Pons

Animal star

Lil Bub

WINNER: Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Cole and Marmalade

April the Giraffe

Style star

Zendaya

Blake Lively

Emma Watson

Beyoncé

WINNER: Harry Styles

Comedy act

WINNER: Kevin Hart

Tiffany Haddish

Ali Wong

Marlon Wayans

Amy Schumer

Game changer

Colin Kaepernick

WINNER: Serena Williams

Cristiano Ronaldo

Aly Raisman

Nia Jax

Pop podcast

"Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith"

WINNER: "Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad"

"Anna Faris Is Unqualified"

"LADYGANG"

"Chicks in the Office"

People's Champion Award

Bryan Stevenson

Fashion Icon Award

Victoria Beckham

People's Icon of 2018

Melissa McCarthy

