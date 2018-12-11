SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Who won big at the 2018 People's Choice Awards? Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees to see which celebrities, movies, TV shows and songs took home a PCAs trophy.
Movie of 2018
"Black Panther"
WINNER: "Avengers: Infinity War"
"Incredibles 2"
"Fifty Shades Freed"
"A Quiet Place"
Drama movie
WINNER: "Fifty Shades Freed"
"12 Strong"
"Red Sparrow"
"Midnight Sun"
"A Quiet Place"
Comedy movie
"Love, Simon"
"Blockers"
WINNER: "The Spy Who Dumped Me"
"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"
"Crazy Rich Asians"
Action movie
"Black Panther"
WINNER: "Avengers: Infinity War"
"Deadpool 2"
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
"Ocean's 8"
Family movie
WINNER: "Incredibles 2"
"A Wrinkle in Time"
"Hotel Transylvania 3"
"I Can Only Imagine"
"Christopher Robin"
Male movie star
Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Infinity War"
Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Infinity War"
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"
Chris Pratt, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
Nick Robinson, "Love, Simon"
Female movie star
WINNER: Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Infinity War"
Sandra Bullock, "Ocean's 8"
Anne Hathaway, "Ocean's 8"
Lily James, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"
Bryce Dallas Howard, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
Drama movie star
John Krasinski, "A Quiet Place"
Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place"
Jennifer Lawrence, "Red Sparrow"
Chris Hemsworth, "12 Strong"
WINNER: Jamie Dornan, "Fifty Shades Freed"
Comedy movie star
WINNER: Melissa McCarthy, "Life of the Party"
John Cena, "Blockers"
Nick Robinson, "Love, Simon"
Amanda Seyfried, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"
Mila Kunis, "The Spy Who Dumped Me"
Action movie star
Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Infinity Wars"
Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool 2"
Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"
WINNER: Danai Gurira, "Black Panther"
Chris Pratt, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
Show of 2018
"This Is Us"
"Grey's Anatomy"
"The Big Bang Theory"
"13 Reasons Why"
WINNER: "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Drama show
"This Is Us"
"Grey's Anatomy"
"13 Reasons Why"
WINNER: "Riverdale"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
Comedy show
"The Big Bang Theory"
"Modern Family"
"Black-ish"
WINNER: "Orange Is the New Black"
"The Good Place"
Male TV star
Andrew Lincoln, "The Walking Dead"
Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"
Justin Chambers, "Grey's Anatomy"
Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"
WINNER: Harry Shum Jr., "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Female TV star
Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"
Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"
Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"
WINNER: Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments"
Drama TV star
Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"
WINNER: Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
KJ Apa, "Riverdale"
Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"
Comedy TV star
WINNER: Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"
Sofia Vergara, "Modern Family"
Drew Barrymore, "Santa Clarita Diet"
Bingeworthy show
"Outlander"
"Queer Eye"
WINNER: "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
"13 Reasons Why"
"Shameless"
Sci-fi/Fantasy show
"Supernatural"
"The Originals"
"The Expanse"
WINNER: "Wynonna Earp"
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Reality show
"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
"Queer Eye"
WINNER: "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
"Chrisley Knows Best"
"Vanderpump Rules"
Reality TV star
WINNER: Khloe Kardashian, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
Antoni Porowski, "Queer Eye"
Joanna Gaines, "Fixer Upper"
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
Nikki Bella, "Total Bellas"
Revival show
"American Idol"
"One Day at a Time"
"Queer Eye"
"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
WINNER: "Dynasty"
Competition show
WINNER: "The Voice"
"Ellen's Game of Games"
"Big Brother"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"America's Got Talent"
Competition contestant
Nikki Bella, "Dancing With the Stars"
WINNER: Maddie Poppe, "American Idol"
Brynn Cartelli, "The Voice"
Cody Nickson, "The Amazing Race"
Eva Igo, "World of Dance"
Daytime talk show
WINNER: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
"Steve"
"Live With Kelly and Ryan"
"The Real"
"Red Table Talk"
Nighttime talk show
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"The Late Late Show with James Corden"
WINNER: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
"Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen"
Male artist
Drake
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Bruno Mars
Female artist
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Best group
Twenty One Pilots
Panic! At the Disco
5 Seconds of Summer
WINNER: BTS
Super Junior
Album of 2018
Cardi B, "Invasion of Privacy"
Camila Cabello, "Camila"
Shawn Mendes, "Shawn Mendes"
Ariana Grande, "Sweetener"
WINNER: Nicki Minaj, "Queen"
Song of 2018
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin, "I Like It"
WINNER: BTS, "Idol"
Country artist
Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
WINNER: Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Latin artist
Becky G
WINNER: CNCO
J Balvin
Bad Bunny
Shakira
Music video
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"
WINNER: BTS, "Idol"
Concert tour
Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Super Junior, Super Show 7
Social celebrity
Ellen DeGeneres
Chrissy Teigen
WINNER: BTS
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez
Beauty influencer
NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Jackie Aina
WINNER: James Charles
Social star
WINNER: Shane Dawson
JennaMarbles
Amanda Cerny
The Dolan Twins
Lele Pons
Animal star
Lil Bub
WINNER: Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Cole and Marmalade
April the Giraffe
Style star
Zendaya
Blake Lively
Emma Watson
Beyoncé
WINNER: Harry Styles
Comedy act
WINNER: Kevin Hart
Tiffany Haddish
Ali Wong
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer
Game changer
Colin Kaepernick
WINNER: Serena Williams
Cristiano Ronaldo
Aly Raisman
Nia Jax
Pop podcast
"Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith"
WINNER: "Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad"
"Anna Faris Is Unqualified"
"LADYGANG"
"Chicks in the Office"
People's Champion Award
Bryan Stevenson
Fashion Icon Award
Victoria Beckham
People's Icon of 2018
Melissa McCarthy