A Pensacola man who stole $600 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store was sentenced Friday to 20 years in state prison.

An Escambia County jury in August convicted Robert Spellman, 48, of burglary and grand theft for the Dec. 28 incident.

Spellman had 14 felony and 31 misdemeanor convictions prior to this charge, so his 20-year sentence qualifies him as a habitual felony offender.

He went into the Circle K in the 200 block of West Cervantes Street and took 10 cartons of cigarettes from a locked manager's office in the stock room.

He was found nearby, matched a description of the suspect, was wearing the same clothing and had the cigarettes, according to the State Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced by Judge Jan Shackelford.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved