He would give his life to hold them again.

A father spoke to 12 News about the horror he is living after three of his kids were murdered by their own mother, police say.

Rachel Henry, the children's mother, is in a Phoenix jail charged with murder.

Pedro Rios and the rest of the family are preparing for the funeral this weekend in Oklahoma.

Rios is a father with a broken heart. He's replaying what happened in his head over and over again. He's asking himself if he could have done anything differently.

Rios said 3-year-old Zane Henry, 1-year-old Miraya Henry and 7-month-old Catalaya Rios were the reason he was trying to turn his life around. He remembers the smiles they brought to his face when he would get back from work.

Rios remembers Zane's energy, Mireya's laugh and Catalaya the baby. He is tortured, remembering the moment he realized his babies were not just sleeping peacefully on the couch but had died.

The family held a visitation for the three children Friday. They'll say goodbye Saturday.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs of laying the children to rest.