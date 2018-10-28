Oscar has become the eighth hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season, but the storm is far out in the Atlantic where it poses no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Oscar was centered Sunday afternoon about 725 miles (1,165 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda and had top sustained winds of about 75 mph (120 kph).

The storm is moving to the west at 16 mph (26 kph).

Forecasters at the Miami-based hurricane center say Oscar should continue westward during the night before beginning a turn toward the west-northwest. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

