Celebrities and politicians alike are taking to Twitter to mourn the death of former President George H. W. Bush.

Bush’s death was confirmed late Friday night by spokesman Jim McGrath with a statement from his son, former President George W. Bush. He called his father “a man of the highest character” and “the best dad a son or daughter could ask for.”

More of Bush's family members also took to Twitter, including Jeb Bush Jr., who said he would miss his "Gampy" dearly.

Nothing gave my Gampy more joy than service to others, especially supporting and caring for those who risk making the ultimate sacrifice everyday. His leadership taught us to be kinder and gentler, to love each other. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/i2iR5U3ikc — Jeb Bush, Jr. (@JebBushJr) December 1, 2018

President Donald Trump said in a statement on Twitter that Bush will be remembered for his “essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country.”

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

Former President Barack Obama also took to Twitter to lament the 41st president’s passing, saying that “while our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude.”

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018

Former President Bill Clinton, who succeeded Bush, and Hillary Clinton said few will match Bush's record of public service and said that service continued well after his presidency.

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss shared the letter that Bush left for Clinton when Clinton became president. "I am rooting hard for you," Bush wrote.

George H.W. Bush’s letter to Bill Clinton, Inaugural Day 1993: pic.twitter.com/DDoObe0Anv — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 3, 2017

Dan Quayle, vice president under Bush, honored him as a role model.

Fmr. VP Dan Quayle on Pres. George H.W. Bush:



"I have often told my children “If you want a role model in your life — look to President George Herbert Walker Bush. The world mourns the loss of a great American. But, it also celebrates a life well lived." https://t.co/bKH4r5mTvJ pic.twitter.com/v9os4KgeJW — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 1, 2018

Fellow Republicans such as Jeff Flake and Marco Rubio also showed their condolences to the Bush family via Twitter.

So sorry to hear of the death of George H.W. Bush tonight. We all owe a debt of gratitude for his honorable and humble service to the nation, and for his enduring example of kindness. Heartfelt condolences to the entire Bush family. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 1, 2018

President George H.W. Bush was an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man. May he Rest In Peace. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 1, 2018

Former Vice President Al Gore called Bush a man of integrity who inspired countless numbers of people to volunteer.

Here is my statement on the passing of President George H.W. Bush. https://t.co/kGlxGrBsOB pic.twitter.com/rv1MPufx2G — Al Gore (@algore) December 1, 2018

The U.S. Navy also sent condolences. Bush enlisted on his 18th birthday and flew torpedo bombers in the Pacific during World War II.

Naval Aviation mourns the passing of our 41st President, George H.W. Bush, a Naval Aviator, statesman, and humble public servant. His legacy lives on in those who don the cloth of our great nation and in the mighty warship which bears his name, @CVN77_GHWB. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/0COuk6veDV — flynavy (@flynavy) December 1, 2018

Actor Gary Sinise thanked Bush for his service.

Spent a wonderful day at College Station back in 2011. George H.W. Bush. Thank you for your service sir. R.I.P. God bless pic.twitter.com/K4IGhd2hqD — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) December 1, 2018

Famed test pilot Chuck Yeager remembered their times together in the outdoors.

RIP Daddy Bush - enjoyed fishin' and huntin' with you. Enjoyed campaigning in 1988 with you as well. Say hello to Barbara for me - she sure looked out for me during your inaugural parade :-) — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 1, 2018

Apple CEO Tim Cook thanked Bush for what he taught America.

We have lost a great American. Service defined President George H.W. Bush's life, and he taught all of us about leadership, sacrifice and decency. We send our deepest sympathies to the Bush family. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 1, 2018

Comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres thanked Bush for supporting her hometown of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

I will never forget George H.W. Bush and President Clinton meeting me in my old hometown of New Orleans to show support and raise money after Hurricane Katrina. I send my love to his family tonight. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 1, 2018

Star Trek actor George Takei simply said "Rest in peace."

Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President Trump, thanked Bush for his devotion to the country.

Heartfelt sympathy and deep condolences to the entire Bush family on the passing of our 41st President, George H. W. Bush. He devoted his life to his family and his country. Thank you, sir. https://t.co/qHvXcsSlmw — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) December 1, 2018

Sylvester Turner, mayor of Houston where Bush called home, called Bush a "great Houstonian, world statesman and friend."

My statement on the death of President George H.W. Bush, a great Houstonian, world statesman and friend. https://t.co/gSTRvjdc4k — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) December 1, 2018

Comedian Kathy Griffin said that although she disagreed with Bush on many things, she didn't doubt he loved America.

I didn't agree with President Bush on much, but I never doubted his love of country.



Godspeed, sir! pic.twitter.com/2MOxkvjdRV — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 1, 2018

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano paid homage by mentioning Bush's "thousand points of light" – the initiative he started to promote community service.

"We are a nation of communities... a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky."



-George H. W. Bush



Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cVmFnIi9HJ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 1, 2018

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger served on Bush's council for physical fitness.

President Bush has left us for one last flight but his destination isn't unknown. He's flying into the arms of the love of his life, Barbara. This evening, each of us should take a minute to look up and offer him a silent thanks. FULL STATEMENT: https://t.co/XbuFYztrmg — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) December 1, 2018

Texas governor Greg Abbott honored Bush as an American hero.

Texas mourns the loss of one of our greatest Presidents. George H.W. Bush was an American hero and icon, he was a friend to all he met, he embodied class and dignity. On behalf of the Lone Star State, Cecilia and I offer our thoughts and prayers to the entire Bush family. pic.twitter.com/C9VzROHvFz — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 1, 2018

T-Mobile CEO John LeGere said the world lost a hero.

The world lost a hero today. Moment of silence for George H.W. Bush. Rest In Peace, Mr. President. https://t.co/GssO22ya8f — John Legere (@JohnLegere) December 1, 2018

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley from Oregon noted Bush's lifetime of public service.

President George H.W. Bush left a legacy of honorable public service. Our hearts are with his family. Rest in peace, Mr. President. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) December 1, 2018

