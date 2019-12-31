ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State once again has the dubious distinction of being a loss leader when it comes to population.

The latest Census Bureau estimates show the Empire State lost more people than any other state for the second year in a row. The actual loss is projected at nearly 77,000 people. New York State currently is ranked fourth in terms of population at just over 19.4 million people

The Empire Center for Public Policy says about 1.4 Million people chose to move to other states since 2010.

The Center analysis also points out the lowest public school student enrollment in 30 years.

The Center projects a potential loss of two Congressional seats and a continuing shift to downstate political power as upstate could suffer more losses.

2 On Your Side asked Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul about the population loss. She says it reflects more senior citizens moving south and claims a rebound is in the making for the future. Hochul tells us, "What I find most optimistic is the fact that younger people are either moving back to Western New York or staying here. That's the highest spike we've had in people between the ages of 23 and 45. They're rediscovering the downtowns that we have throughout upstate New York, but it's benefiting Western New York."

On the other hand, Grant Loomis, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Buffalo Niagara Partnership responded, "The fact that New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss is the direct result of Albany's tax, spend, and regulate agenda. New Yorkers are voting with their feet. Unfortunately this trend will continue unless our state leaders commit themselves to working overtime to make New York State an attractive and affordable place to raise a family, operate a business, and retire."

2 On Your Side previously asked Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown about a decline in population from 2018. He said there may have been an under-count in the regional population and that the city was working with Erie County and federal officials to assure an improved count in the 2020 Census.

RELATED: Buffalo, Niagara population declining

RELATED: Topeka, Kansas will pay you $15,000 to move there