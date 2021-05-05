NFL offering vaccines, discounts and Super Bowl LVI ticket giveaways for the vaccinated

The White House and the NFL have announced efforts to encourage sports fans to get vaccinated ahead of football season and Super Bowl 2022.

The NFL and the White House COVID-19 Response Team are encouraging football fans to get vaccinated and are offering some incentives as the nation comes out of the pandemic and fans plan to head back to stadiums.

In a joint effort to get the word out this week, the White House tweeted that the NFL is now offering to vaccinate fans at 21 stadiums so far, and said that at least 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at NFL locations so far.

In a Wednesday announcement, the NFL said it would also be offering a 25% discount on purchases made at NFLShop.com for vaccinated fans, later this year. The league said it will announce more details on that offer at a later, unspecified date.

Vaccinated fans will have a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, as the league announced that it will put up 50 tickets for the giveaway. More details on the next Super Bowl are expected to be announced Saturday during the broadcast of “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” on ABC, CBS, FOX, YouTube and iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle serve as campaign chairs for Vax Live, leading an effort to raise money for the vaccine-sharing program COVAX, with is trying to obtain $19 billion to fund vaccines for medical workers.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will appear during the taped broadcast. Musical guests including the Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and H.E.R. are set to perform, along with a list of celebrity appearances during the show.

The NFL is not alone though. The White House tweeted that both NASCAR and Major League Soccer will be holding sweepstakes of their own featuring 2022 Daytona 500 tickets and a trip to the 2021 MLS All-Star Game. In June, MLS clubs will offer a 30% discount for merchandise purchased in-stadium for those who are vaccinated.