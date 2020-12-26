NY law requires parents in prison be housed closest to kids

The bill passed both houses of the legislature with bipartisan support.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A new bill signed into law in New York will require incarcerated parents be housed in prisons closest to the home of their children.

More than 100,000 children in the state have at least one parent in state prison. In many cases they are serving time in facilities several hours away from their families.

In-person visitation lowers recidivism rates and is considered a critical factor in whether a family will reunite after a prisoner is released.