October's a good month for horror, and also a time for a scary number of original series and films on Nerflix.

Yes, the streaming service has Halloween-ready fare like classic "The Shining" and the new "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," "The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell," "Haunted" and "The Haunting of Hill House." (More on those below.)

But it also has fresh documentaries ("Shirkers"), adult animated series ("Big Mouth" Season 2), true-crime shows ("Making a Murderer" is back), comedy specials ("Adam Sandler 100% Fresh") and dramas ("The Kindergarten Teacher" and "Private Life") to keep your queue full for weeks.

Need help picking a title? Below is the full list of October shows and movies. (Go here to see what landed on Netflix in September.)

Oct. 1

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She's Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil's Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Oct. 2

Joe Rogan: Strange Times (Netflix Original) Comedian Joe Rogan, who recently smoked marijuana in a live podcast with Elon Musk, has a new stand-up special, taped in Boston.

MeatEater: Season 7(Netflix Original) Steven Rinella, who lives to hunt and hunts to live, returns to bring more game to the table in this docuseries.

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Oct. 3

Truth or Dare (2017)

Oct. 4

Creeped Out (Netflix Original) It sounds like Netflix's version of "Are You Afraid of the Dark?": A kids anthology series filled with horror stories.

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Oct. 5

Big Mouth: Season 2 (Netflix Original) The adult cartoon starring the voices of Nick Kroll and John Mulaney returns with more stories about teenage hormones.

Dancing Queen (Netflix Original) A docuseries about dance-studio owner Justin Johnson, aka drag queen Alyssa Edwards.

Elite (Netflix Original) A soapy Spanish-language show that follows three working-class kids who enroll in an elite school before a classmate turns up dead.

Empire Games (Netflix Original) For history buffs: "Empire Games" has interviews with scholars and dramatic reenactments about the world's greatest ancient empires.

Little Things: Season 2 (Netflix Original) A couple in their 20s navigates a relationship in contemporary Mumbai.

Malevolent (Netflix Film) A brother-sister team who fake paranormal encounters for cash (kind of like the underrated "Ouija: Origin of Evil") and then, surprise, things get real.

Private Life (Netflix Film) Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn are struggling with infertility when they get a visit by their step-niece.

Super Monsters Save Halloween (Netflix Film) A not-so-scary movie for kids on Halloween.

Super Monsters: Season 2 (Netflix Original) More episodes of super-powered monsters for children.

The Rise of Phoenixes (Netflix Original, streaming Fridays) A Chinese series, with a lavish set and costumes, about a scholar who must choose between avenging her family and staying true to the prince she loves.

YG Future Strategy Office (Netflix Original) In this mockumentary, K-pop star Seungri of BIGBANG tries to run a music label.

Oct. 6

Little Things: Season 1

Oct. 8

Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond (Netflix Original) Arab-American comedian Mo Amer riffs about being a refugee and sitting next to Eric Trump on a flight in this stand-up special.

Oct. 9

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 (Netflix Original) The Japanese "Real World"-style reality series continues with a love triangle, of course.

Oct. 10

22 July (Netflix Film) Paul Greengrass ("United 93," "Captain Phillips") directs this drama about the aftermath of a mass shooting that took place on July 22, 2011 at a leadership camp for teens in Norway.

Pacto de Sangue (Netflix Original) This series – "Pact of Blood" – follows a TV reporter who uses questionable methods to report on gang wars and police corruption in the Amazon port of Belem, Brazil.

Oct. 11

Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix Original) Chef Samin Nosrat, author of James Beard-winning cookbook "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat," travels the world and breaks down the basics for making good food.

Schitt's Creek: Season 4

Oct. 12

Apostle (Netflix Film) Dan Stevens plays a man in search of his sister, who was kidnapped by a murderous religious cult, in this thriller from Gareth Evans ("The Raid").

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (Netflix Film)

A Spanish horror fantasy featuring a blacksmith, the devil and a young girl.

Feminists: What Were They Thinking? (Netflix Original) This documentary explores the feminist awakening via 1970s photos.

FightWorld (Netflix Original) Actor and martial artist Frank Grillo ("Captain America: Winter Soldier," "Kingdom") hosts a travel docuseries about international traditions of fighting.

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff (Netflix Original) A documentary about the 1976 assassination attempt on reggae icon Bob Marley.

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2 (Netflix Original) The animated series with a teenage Tarzan and city Jane continues in the Brazilian rainforest.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2 (Netflix Original) The Boss Baby (made famous in the Alec Baldwin movie) deals with a new threat to baby popularity: old people.

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix Original) Instagram star and baker/artist Christine McConnell shares her macabre food and decor creations in a new series.

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix Original) Inspired by the novel, this seriously scary-looking horror series follows a fractured family, in the present and past, and the terrifying home they share.

The Kindergarten Teacher (Netflix Film) Maggie Gyllenhaal plays a devoted teacherwho takes nurturing a student's genius to an extreme level in this film, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival.

Oct. 15

Octonauts: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments (Netflix Original) An anime series about a princess and evil warriors.

Oct. 16

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up (Netflix Original) A stand-up special from Ron "Tater Salad" White, who rose to fame on the "Blue Collar Comedy Tour."

Oct. 19

Accidentally in Love (Netflix Original) A Chinese drama about a popular male singer who goes back to school and meets a seemingly-ordinary girl.

Ask the Doctor (Netflix Original) A team of doctors share advice and debunk medical myths in this docuseries.

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series (Netflix Original) A comedy series about teenagers getting into ridiculous hijinks in their last weekend before high school.

Derren Brown: Sacrifice (Netflix Original) British illusionist Derren Brown conducts a social experiment: Would an ordinary person take a bullet for a stranger?

Distrito salvaje (Netflix Original) A Colombian series starring Juan Pablo Raba ("Narcos") as a former guerrilla soldier trying to reintegrate in society.

Gnome Alone (Netflix Film) A girl moves into a new home with living garden gnomes that protect her house.

Haunted (Netflix Original) Tales of horror, told by the people who witnessed them, are re-enacted in this series.

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2 (Netflix Original) The Peabody-award-winning docuseries traces the growth of hip-hop subcultures in the '80s and '90s.

Illang: The Wolf Brigade (Netflix Film) Set in 2029 South Korea, police take on a terrorist group in this action thriller.

Larva Island (Netflix Original) In this animated Koran series, two Minion-likelarvae are stranded on a tropical island, where they'll inevitably find slapstick fun.

Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Netflix Original) After Season 1 earned widespread attention, the series continues to follow Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey as they seek exoneration.

Marvel's Daredevil: Season 3 (Netflix Original) After a great first season and a messy second, the superhero (Charlie Cox) is back, along with villain Wilson Fisk.

The Night Comes For Us (Netflix Film) An Indonesian action movie about an assassin who spares a girl's life and becomes the target of gangsters.

Wanderlust (Netflix Original) Toni Collette stars as a therapist who decides, along with her husband, to start seeing other people in order to keep their marital spark alive.

Oct. 21

Robozuna (Netflix Original) An animated British kids' show about an orphan and a robot on a quest for freedom.

Oct. 23

Adam Sandler 100% Fresh (Netflix Original) Sandler brings his silly brand of stand-up on the road, with songs and musings that will likely range from bathroom humor to honoring Chris Farley.

Oct. 24

Bodyguard (Netflix Original) Britain's popular drama stars Richard Madden ("Game of Thrones") as a war veteran-turned-cop.

Oct. 26

Been So Long (Netflix Film) A romantic musical set in London about a single mother who meets a handsome stranger.

Castlevania: Season 2 (Netflix Original) The animated series inspired by the video game continues, as vampires try to wipe out humanity.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix Original) "Mad Men" alum Kiernan Shipka takes on the role of the teenager who must choose between the witch world and her loved ones, based on the Archie comics.

Dovlatov (Netflix Film) This biopic captures six days in the life of influential Russian dissident writer Sergei Dovlatov.

Great News: Season 2

Jefe (Netflix Film) The story of a boss whom everyone hates.

Shirkers (Netflix Original) A documentary about a bunch of teens who shot an indie in Singapore 25 years ago with an elusive American director, who swiped all the footage.

Terrorism Close Calls (Netflix Original) The investigative series takes a look at terror plots that were thwarted in the nick of time.

Oct. 27

Girl from Nowhere (Netflix Original) A series from Thailand about a mysterious girl called Nanno.

Oct. 28

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix Original, streaming Sundays) The former "Daily Show" comedian and White House Correspondents' Dinner headliner showcases his storytelling skills in a weekly show.

Oct. 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory (Netflix Original) An anime adaptation of a video game about Hakuno, a man with no recollection of his past.

The Degenerates (Netflix Original) A series featuring raunchy stand-up sets from rising comics.

Oct. 31

Goldie & Bear: Season 2

Gun City (Netflix Film) A Spanish film set in 1921 about a double agent infiltrating the mafia.

And here's everything leaving Netflix in October.

Leaving Oct. 1

21

Adventureland

Akira

Bad Boys

Boogie Nights

Cinderella Man

Curse of Chucky

Eyes Wide Shut

Freaks and Geeks: Season 1

Full Metal Jacket

Guess Who

Inside Man

Let Me In

Life Is Beautiful

Menace II Society

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Sin City

Stealth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Clan

The Family Man

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

The Lost Boys

The Rugrats Movie

Trading Places

White Collar: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Oct. 2

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

Leaving Oct. 6

The BFG

Leaving Oct. 8

90210: Seasons 1-5

Kubo and the Two Strings

Leaving Oct. 10

Leap Year

Leaving Oct. 13

The Nut Job

Leaving Oct. 14

About a Boy: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Oct 17

Donnie Darko

Leaving Oct. 22

The Secret Life of Pets

Leaving Oct. 24

V/H/S/2

Leaving Oct. 25

Big Eyes

Queen of Katwe

Leaving Oct. 26

Southside with You

Leaving Oct. 28

Bridget Jones's Baby

