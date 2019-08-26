HOBBS, N.M. — Sunday, officers of the Hobbs Police Department arrested Bishop Henderson, 19, and charged him with Aggravated Battery (3rd Degree Felony) in relation to a shooting that killed three and injured four.

While responding to a call of shots fired at a loud party Sunday, at approximately 12:48 A.M., police found seven gunshot victims in the 1700 block of E. Bond Street.

Khalil Carter, 18, of Hobbs; Kristal Avena, 24, of Hobbs, and Lamar Lee Kane Jr., 22, of Washington, D.C., sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

Michael Major, 21, of Florida; Turon Windham, 20, of Chicago, IL; Rontrell Hills, 23, of Louisiana; and Jasmine Stansell, 20, of Amarillo, TX; were transported to Lea Regional Medical Center.

Lee Kane was a basketball player from the University of the Southwest. The school mourned his death in a tweet and asked for prays for the school and the Lee-Kane Family.

New Mexico Senator Tom Udall also shared his grief for the young men and women on Twitter.

Major was treated and released from LRMC. Windham, Hills, and Stansell, were ultimately flown to Lubbock hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries.

Hobbs Police Department UPDATE *** 8/25/19 6:45 PM On 8/25/19 at approximately 2:04 P... M investigators learned that a subject involved in the incident on Bond Street was in the 600 block of East Broadway. Contact was made with Bishop Henderson, 19, of Hobbs, and he was subsequently charged with Aggravated Battery (3rd Degree Felony).

While police continue their investigation, Henderson is being held in the Hobbs City Jail pending arraignment.

Authorities say additional charges are expected.

If you have any information please contact us at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. You can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be sent in a private message HPD Facebook Page.