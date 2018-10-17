Netflix has announced that the upcoming seventh season of “Orange Is the New Black” will be its final season.

The popular show catapulted the video-streaming service and served as a gateway to many other Netflix exclusive shows such as, “Strangers Things” and “House of Cards.”

A video was posted on Facebook of the cast reacting to the news, thanking their fans and saying their goodbyes.

“I’m going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade,” said Kate Mulgrew, who plays Galina “Red” Reznikov on the show.

The news comes after the company reported a big increased in subscribers. Netflix added 7 million subscribers worldwide from July through September, far above the company’s target of 5 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

