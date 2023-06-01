Netflix's hit show 'Wednesday' officially renewed for Season 2

The teen sleuth will return for another "torturous journey" at Nevermore Academy.

It's official: 'Wednesday' has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

The "Addams Family" spinoff starring Jenna Ortega was one of the streaming giant's most popular shows of all time, setting a platform record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series.

But with no official renewal announcement months after the show's November debut, fans — some citing Amazon's acquisition of "Wednesday" producer MGM last year — speculated that Season 2 was in trouble.

Netflix put an end to the rumors Friday with a renewal announcement and a trailer for the new season. Details are limited, and Netflix has not yet shared a release date or cast list.

Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/ekqlxP9ueW — Netflix (@netflix) January 6, 2023

"Thanks to everyone who made this upcoming season possible," Ortega said on Twitter Friday. "This has all been pretty surreal."

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who played Wednesday's iconic mother Morticia in the first season, also reacted to the announcement: "So there you have it!!!! The best news! ... P.S. Wednesday nearly smiled…it’s that good," she wrote on Instagram.

Per Netflix's description, the horror comedy series' first season followed Wednesday as she "investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy." Comments by the show's creators shed some light on the next season, indicating Wednesday will return to the mysterious school.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first."