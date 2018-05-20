Netflix canceled a Friday premiere event for high-school drama 13 Reasons Why after a gunman killed 10 people earlier in the day at a Texas high school.

Nine students and a teacher were killed in the Santa Fe, Texas, shooting. The 17-year-old shooting suspect, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, is in custody and told police that he targeted students he didn't like.

The streaming service released Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why early Friday, before the shooting, and had scheduled a premiere event for later that evening in Los Angeles.

Netflix issued a statement explaining the cancellation of the premiere event: "Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence. In light of today's tragedy, we are cancelling the 13 Reasons Why (Season 2) premiere event tonight."

The series, which drew attention and spawned controversy by focusing on a 17-year-old's suicide in its first season, features a student who keeps guns and ammunition in his bedroom. Season 2 includes a storyline that deals with the possibility of a school shooting.

Related to that story, creator Brian Yorkey earlier this month told USA TODAY the series is "much more interested in exploring (the bullied student's) experience than we are in expressing the worst possible outcome."

