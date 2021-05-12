NBC announces 'Annie Live!' musical

A cast has yet to be announced for the live television adaptation of the Tony award-winning musical.

NBC will be bringing the Tony Award-winning musical "Annie" to the small screen in a new live musical event this coming holiday season, the network announced Wednesday.

The network, which produced live musicals “The Sound of Music Live!,” and “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," will be producing "Annie Live!"

A cast has yet to be announced.

The musical will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron.