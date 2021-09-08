Nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System set for Wednesday

FEMA will conduct the test on Aug. 11 in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission.

FEMA has announced that on Wednesday the agency will work in conjunction with the Federal Communications Commission to conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System along with Wireless Emergency Alerts.

The country-wide system test will happen Aug. 11 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern/ 11:20 a.m. Pacific, and will come in two parts, one to test the WEA and the other to test the EAS and the capabilities of the two systems.