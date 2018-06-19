Over 100 protests across 40 states will take place on June 30 to oppose the "zero tolerance" policy of immigration that has resulted in families being separated on the U.S-Mexico border.

Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their families within the last six weeks while their parents face criminal charges.

A rally is planned in Washington D.C in Lafayette Square at 11AM on Saturday, June 30. Those who can't make it to D.C. can join one of the sister protests happening across the nation.

The protests, titled #FamiliesBelongTogether, are being led by The National Domestic Worker's Alliance and MoveOn, along with hundreds of other partner organizations. The website encourages those who can't find a protest near them to check back as more are added, or to register to organize their own.

"Trump and his administration have been systematically criminalizing immigration and immigrants, from revoking Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to ramping up intimidating ICE tactics," the website states.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal announced the "mass mobilization" to end family separation Monday on MSNBC's All in with Chris Hayes.

We are ready to have a mass mobilization. This has to be taken right to the White House and to @realDonaldTrump's doorstep.https://t.co/OclGJhMjvy #EndFamilySeparation pic.twitter.com/d9DwEuqoGB — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 19, 2018

PHOTOS: Border Patrol Agents detain migrant families near US-Mexico border A two-year-old Honduran stands with her mother after being detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) 01 / 14 A two-year-old Honduran stands with her mother after being detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) 01 / 14

