NASA launch of Artemis moon rocket still on track for next week

The rocket for the long-delayed mission was sitting on the launch pad as Hurricane Nicole struck Florida this week.

WASHINGTON — NASA is moving ahead with the planned launch of its new moon rocket next week.

The rocket for the long-delayed mission was exposed to high winds while sitting on the launch pad Thursday as Hurricane Nicole struck Florida.

According to Jim Free, a NASA associate administrator, wind sensors at the Kennedy Space Center launch pad detected peak wind gusts up to 82 mph (71 knots) at the 60-foot level. Free said in a statement Thursday that those levels are within the rocket's capability. The Artemis I rocket is designed to withstand 85 mph (74.4 knot) winds at the 60-foot level, according to NASA.

Free said Friday that while crews have "some work to do," there's nothing currently preventing the launch attempt next Wednesday.

Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at Kennedy Space Center at the end of September.

The rocket was moved back to the launch pad last week, when the forecast ahead of the storm looked better. Free reiterated Friday that by the time the forecast changed, NASA determined they wouldn't have been able to get the rocket back to the hangar safely in time and felt it was safer to leave it at the launch pad throughout the storm.

Free said that, in hindsight, if they knew it would've reached hurricane strength they probably would've kept the rocket in its hangar.

The $4.1 billion mission will send an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple years. It is NASA’s biggest step yet to get astronauts back on the moon by 2025. The space agency is nearing the 50th anniversary of its last human moon landing: Apollo 17 in December 1972.