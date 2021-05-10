Americans set another pandemic-era record for air travel

Mother's Day weekend sent air travel soaring to a level that hasn't been seen since March 2020.

Americans set a record for pandemic-era air travel, then broke it again over the Mother's Day holiday weekend.

The Transportation Security Administration said that slightly more than 1.7 million people were screened at airport checkpoints on Sunday, the highest number since March 12, 2020, when travel was collapsing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sunday's mark was about 4,500 more than the previous record, set just two days earlier.

However, those crowds were still far smaller than before the pandemic. Sunday's TSA count was down 29% from the comparable Sunday two years ago, according to TSA.

Air travel has been rising slowly for more than a year since hitting bottom in mid-April 2020. The numbers had leveled off recently, but with the busy weekend, the 7-day moving average of U.S. air travelers surpassed the period around the Easter holiday and also set a pandemic-era high.

JUST IN: A very busy Mother's Day in the sky yesterday as 1,707,805 people were screened at @TSA security checkpoints, the busiest day for TSA since the start of the pandemic. — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) May 10, 2021

Airlines say most of the people on flights now are leisure travelers going to destinations within the United States.