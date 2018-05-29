Morgan Freeman's lawyer is demanding CNN retract a story in which eight women accused the veteran actor of sexual misconduct.

In a 10-page letter to CNN president Jeff Zucker obtained by USA TODAY, attorney Robert M. Schwartz calls their story "the product of malicious intent, falsehoods, slight-of-hand, an absence of editorial control, and journalistic malpractice."

He notes in the letter sent Tuesday that his firm, the Los Angeles-based Irell & Manella LLP, has begun its own investigation of CNN's reporting. Nevertheless, he demands that CNN issue a retraction and an apology to Freeman and Lori McCreary, one of the women interviewed in the story who told their reporters she was not harassed.

Schwartz also cites Chloe Melas' own words from a Friday Headline News interview, in which she said that her investigation and story had been inspired by comments Freeman made at a 2013 press junket for his movie Going in Style.

"The impetus for the story and this whole investigation was actually my own experience with Morgan Freeman at a junket last year, for the movie Going In Style. Right when I walked into the room, he began making sexually suggestive comments to me. Now, as an entertainment reporter for over a decade, it was truly unlike anything I have ever experienced. One of those comments was caught on tape. In this tape, he says to me, “Boy do I wish I was there,” while looking me up and down. I was six months pregnant at the time. And his co-stars Alan Arkin and Michael Caine were seated on either side of him and actually looked at him when he made this comment to me. Again, it was caught on tape. And take a note of Freeman’s eyes in this clip."

Schwartz says that a video of that interview, conducted with Freeman's co-stars, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin, "makes clear" that Freeman was in, fact, responding to an embarrassing story in which he complimented a woman on her pregnancy only for her to awkwardly tell him she wasn't expecting.

He argues, "The problem with Ms. Melas’ account, which infected everything that she and CNN thereafter did, is that her version of the interview is false."

Schwartz notes that two of the eight women, Tyra Martin and Lori McCreary, had denied they'd been harassed, adding that "Martin has gone on record twice since CNN published the article to state that CNN misrepresented what she said."

Schwartz also accuses Melas of baiting her sources to "say bad things about Mr. Freeman and tried to get them to confirm her bias against him." Consequently, he says, "No reader of the article can have any confidence that any of the anonymous sources, which make up the balance of CNN’s article, can be relied upon at all."

Melas and co-writer An Phung maintain note that they spoke to 16 people in all, eight of whom said they were victims of what some of them described as harassment or inappropriate behavior by Freeman and said they witnessed an act of misconduct by the actor. Put together, they say, the 16 accounts "described a pattern of inappropriate behavior by Freeman on set, while promoting his movies and at his production company Revelations Entertainment."

Freeman first denied the accusations in a Thursday statement to USA TODAY. “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy," it reads. "I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

