JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing runaway teenager.

Gianna Coleman, 13, has been missing since October 21. Police say she has recently been in contact with several friends on social media, and she is believed to be in the Jamestown area.

Police say she has a history of being a runaway and she has been reported as missing multiple times in the past year.

Coleman, who is black, is listed as being 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Jamestown Police are asking anyone who might know of Coleman's whereabouts to contact them at (716) 483-7537. Tips can also be left at (716) 483-8477, or at the Tips 411 app.

