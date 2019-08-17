A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old Broward County boy who may be traveling with a man, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Tanner Swears was reported missing on Saturday and was last seen in Coconut Creek in the area of the 5300 block of NW 55th Boulevard. The child was last seen wearing a diaper. He has black curly hair, brown eyes, is 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 39 pounds.

Authorities believe he may be traveling with 55-year-old Stephen Swears. Steven has silver hair that is cut short. They both may be traveling in a silver convertible 2013 Ford Mustang with Florida tag number AIQZ45.

If you have any information on their whereabouts call FDLE or the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement