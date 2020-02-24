CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

16-year-old Demetrius James McCants was last seen walking around near Eagle Drive and Putnam Ford Drive, according to authorities. He was wearing grey shorts, a white t-shirt and a black Nike sweatshirt.

He is described as 5' 11", 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Demetrius McCants

Cherokee County Sheriffs Office

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

