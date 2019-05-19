FORT WORTH, Texas —

Editor's note: Due to the horrifying nature of this crime and the fact that the victim is a minor, WFAA will no longer show Salem Sabatka’s picture.

UPDATE, 6:46 A.M. Sunday:

Fort Worth police say citizens located the suspect's vehicle at the WoodSpring Suites Fort Worth Hotel in Forest Hill early Sunday morning.

Fort Worth Police found 8-year-old Salem Sabatka and the suspect, 51-year-old Michael Webb, located inside.

Fort Worth Police

Police said officers observed Salem to be safe, but she was sent to a hospital to get checked out.

UPDATE, 11:25 p.m. Saturday:

Fort Worth Police have released new information about 8-year-old Salem Sabatka, who was kidnapped in Fort Worth around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Salem is described as white, with brown hair and blue eyes, with freckles under her eyes.

She is 4-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 56 pounds. She has pierced ears and was last seen wearing a teal shirt with “Centennial” in pink letters, with periwinkle seafoam green leggings.

Police describe the suspect as an "unknown black male with a bald head, no facial hair [and] skinny build wearing a navy jacket and a gray shirt."

The suspect was driving a 4-door dark gray sedan with alloy wheels with either a "light tint" or no tint and may have paper plates.

Fort Worth Police

Police said Salem's mother "fought ferociously" to get her daughter back, but the suspect shoved her out of the car and drove away with Salem.

Police believe Salem is in grave danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4200.

A zoomed-in version of security camera footage taken from a neighbor's house earlier shows the moment where Sabatka's mother was thrown from the car after trying to rescue Salem.

UPDATE, 10:48 p.m. Saturday:

A regional Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old girl Salem Sabatka, who police say was kidnapped in Fort Worth earlier Saturday night. She was last seen in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue in Fort Worth.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4200.

UPDATE, 10:26 p.m. Saturday:

Fort Worth Police have released video of the moment Salem Sabatka was kidnapped.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4200.

UPDATE, 10:06 p.m. Saturday:

Fort Worth Police have released the name and a photo of the 8-year-old girl who was kidnapped earlier Saturday.

Salem Sabatka is 4-feet-5-inches tall and 56 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4200.

Earlier Saturday:

Fort Worth police are investigating a kidnapping that happened at 6:38 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue, police said.

According to police, a woman was walking with her 8-year-old child when a suspect in a car "approached them and grabbed the child."

The description of the suspect is too vague at this time.

The mother jumped in the car to get her daughter back, but the suspect shoved the mother out and drove away, police said.

The mother then called the police, who are still investigating and are actively searching for the suspect.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4200.

