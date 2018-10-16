It appears nobody won Tuesday night's $667 million Mega Millions jackpot as the lottery game announced the new jackpot for Friday will be an estimated $868 million. That's the second-largest grand prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 3-45-49-61-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5

The cash option for Tuesday, which is favored by nearly all winners, would have been $380 million. The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. It was the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history.

The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same, at a dismal one in 302.5 million.

This year, 20-year-old Shane Missler of Port Richey won a $451 million prize on Jan. 5, while Richard Wahl of Vernon, N.J., won $533 million on March 30. In all, three Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded in 2018.

The highest jackpot ever in the game: On March 30, 2012, Mega Millions produced a $656 million jackpot, split three ways.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

TEGNA and Florida Today contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.