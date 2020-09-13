The 44-year-old's infant grandson ingested a fatal dose of heroin that she and her 17-year-old daughter bought in Baltimore.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A grandmother has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and child abuse for allowing her 9-month-old grandson to ingest a fatal dose of heroin.

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced Friday that 44-year-old Laurie Taylor of Curtis Bay received the sentence as part of a plea bargain.

Taylor’s grandson, Niyear Taylor, was found unresponsive in July 2019. Prosecutors say Taylor and her 17-year-old daughter, Niyear’s mother, had gone into Baltimore to buy four capsules of heroin.

They later noticed a capsule was missing and wondered if Niyear had swallowed it because he was wheezing.