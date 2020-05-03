NASA will announce the name of its new Mars rover Thursday after students across the U.S. submitted more than 28,000 essays.

The announcement will be made live at 1:30 p.m. EST / 10:30 a.m. EST on NASA TV. You can watch it in the YouTube player below.

The essays were submitted last year by students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

RELATED: NASA wants your help in developing a Venus rover to 'explore hell'

RELATED: Mars 2020 rover arrives in Florida for final preps before summer launch

NASA says nearly 4,700 educators, professional and space enthusiasts from across the country helped narrow it down to 155 semifinalists. That was later narrowed down to nine finalists which were submitted to a public opinion poll.

NASA says the final selection came from Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate.

The student who submitted the winning name will be at the announcement.

The rover will be launched this summer.

In addition to taking photos and samples, the rover will be equipped with a pulsed laser that can vaporize small portions of rock from up to 20 feet away NASA says it may help find signs of fossilized microbial life.

NASA has set a goal of returning to the moon by 2024 and to have astronauts stationed there by 2028. It's the next step toward getting humans to Mars, but a date certain on a journey to the red planet has not yet been set.