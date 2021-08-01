Reports: Markie Post, star of 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy,' dead at 70

Post appeared in several guest roles in the 1970s and 80s before landing her best known roles on "The Fall Guy" and "Night Court."

Markie Post, who had starring roles as a public defender on the 1980's sitcom "Night Court" and the crime drama "The Fall Guy," has died, according to multiple industry publications. She was 70.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter both said they confirmed Post's passing with her manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky.

Post had reportedly had been battling cancer for nearly four years.

An IMDB profile shows Post's acting credits included guest appearances on 70s and 80s TV shows including "CHiPs," "Barnaby Jones," "The Incredible Hulk," "Hart to Hart" and "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century." In other guest appearances she featured in shows like "Eight Is Enough," "The Greatest American Hero," "The Love Boat," "Cheers" and "Fantasy Island."

Her first big starring role came as Terri Michaels in the ABC bounty hunter crime drama "The Fall Guy," led by Lee Majors. The show ran from 1982 to 1985.

One of her most-notable character roles was that of public defender Christine Sullivan on the NBC sitcom "Night Court," which aired from 1985 to 1992.

Her biggest role which followed was as Georgie Anne Lahti in "Hearts Afire," a CBS sitcom, opposite John Ritter.

Post continued to have recurring credits in other shows, and she played Cameron Diaz's mother in the movie "There's Something About Mary."

In a statement reported on by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, Post's family said, “but for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world.”