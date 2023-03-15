How much do referees make during March Madness?

The NCAA closely guards details about how much referees are paid.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — March Madness, the NCAA's annual college basketball tournament, kicks off this week.

The single-elimination tournament of 68 teams that decides the national champion is one of the most anticipated sports events. From crafting the perfect bracket to wagering on your favorite team, the tournament has encapsulated basketball fans since 1939.

Countless of games are played throughout the seven rounds, meaning players and referees will be hard at work.

How much do basketball referees make during March Madness?

While the NCAA closely guards what their referees earn, Sportscasting reports that officials are given a tier pay rather than a salary.

Rates change depending on how late into the tournament they are allowed to officiate, Sportscasting reports.

"They earn $1,000 per game during the first rounds, $1,400 for the regional finals, and $2,000 for officiating in any Final Four games," according to Sportscasting. "This can be an ample opportunity to pad more pay at the end of the season."

In late 2021, the NCAA announced that basketball officials in the women's tournament would be paid the same as the referees in the men's tournament again.

From 2001-2012, the two tournaments paid the same, but as men’s referees started making more in conference games the NCAA had to increase the pay in the tournament to get the best officials, according to the Associated Press.

All NCAA referees are independent contractors, with no union representing their interests, and all have to cover their own travel expenses.

The busiest referees can work five or six games a week in different cities, running up and down the court for 40 minutes one night, getting a few hours of sleep, and then waking up at 4 a.m. to catch a flight to their next destination.