Here's everything you need to know about the 'March For Trump' rally in DC this week

Thousands of Trump supporters are expected to make their way to the nation's capital Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — Several pro-Trump rallies are scheduled in the District this week, drawing thousands of people to downtown D.C. from across the country.

The March For Trump rally organized by the conservative women group, Women For America First, on Wednesday, Jan. 6 on the Ellipse Grounds is projecting about 5,000 Trump supporters to make their way to the nation's capital.

Attendees rallying on Wednesday are holding the first amendment rally, "to demand transparency and protect election integrity" on the same day Congress is set to officially approve the 2020 election results. This event comes after President Trump warned via Twitter that there would be a "very big" and "wild" protest on Jan. 6 after he refuses to concede due to unfounded allegations of election fraud.

The March For Trump rally will not be an organized march from the Ellipse, according to the permit approved by the Department of Interior. The organization stated in the permit that some participants may leave their rally to attend other rallies at the United States Capitol to hear the results of Congressional certification of the Electoral College count.

*Note: In accordance with the event permit approved and released by the Department of Interior, this event is not a march from the location of the rally.

Here is everything you need to know about the March For Trump rally:

When:

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Where:

Ellipse, Southeast and Southwest Quadrants (South of Tree Lighting site)

Event Overview:

The first amendment rally, March for Trump, will feature speakers from Women for America First, Congressional Representatives, Roger Stone, Julio Gonzalez, Rudy Giuliani, Diamond and Silk.

NEW >> Wednesday’s Trump “Save America March” is approved by Dep. of Interior, for the Ellipse with White House backdrop.



POTUS will not have to go far to make an appearance.@WomenforTrump Speakers: Roger Stone, Julio Gonzalez, Rudy Giuliani, Diamond and Silk.@WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/JF6sPxBNsL — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 4, 2021

Parking & Street Closures:

Parking will not be available along Constitution Avenue due to the evening rush hour. Overnight parking not permitted on Constitution Avenue nor on January 6 until after evening rush hour. All vehicles must park in designated available public spaces. All vehicles parked on Constitution Avenue must-have an event placard in the window.

COVID-19 Safety:

The event organizers plan to adhere to CDC guidelines and best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Attendees are advised to stay home if they have tested positive for COVID-19, are showing COVID-19 symptoms, or if they have had close contact with a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 14 days.

Attendees are asked to:

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing with those outside your immediate party

Sanitize often

Avoid handshaking

All staff at the event will be provided with proper PPE. COVID-19 guidelines will be addressed throughout the event.

Additional Details:

MPD reached out to D.C. National Guard to assist D.C. officers with crowd management and traffic control, MPD Police Chief Contee said during a Monday news conference. He said this will allow District officers to focus on individuals that may instigate or agitate violence in the city.

Firearms will not be allowed in the city, Contee said. The department has already posted signs across the city.

"We will not allow people to incite violence or intimidate our residence and cause destruction in our city. We are asking residents to avoid confrontations with people that may incite a fight," Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "So we are asking people to avoid the areas."

🚨 #NEW - DC prepares for pro-Trump demonstrations Tues-Weds



•DC National Guard deployed

•Chief Contee says police received info. — people bringing firearms to DC.

•Firearms NOT allowed

•Parking restrictions in place

•Emergency Operations Center ready @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/tgN73lYtbS — Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) January 4, 2021

Overnight security will be in place near the event site starting Saturday, Jan. 2 to Friday, Jan. 8.

To receive important emergency information from the District, register for alerts at alertdc.dc.gov.

Before the March for Trump rally on Wednesday, a "Rally to Revival" will be held Tuesday at Freedom Plaza, according to a permit approved and released by the Department of Interior. The permit estimates 5,000 people will attend, with events running from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Speakers include Cindy Chafian, Matt Couch, Alex Phillips, Bianca Gracia, Rose Tennet and more.

The 'Million MAGA March' that happened in the District last month to protest President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election led to clashes with police, and confrontations between pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters in the area of Freedom Plaza and Black Lives Matter Plaza.