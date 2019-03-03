As a major winter storm moves across the U.S., parts of the country are bracing for their coldest temperatures of the year.

"New month, same story," remarked the Twitter account for the National Weather Service in Des Moines, Iowa.

The National Weather Service warned that as the storm moves eastward it will bring accumulating snowfall from the Central Plains to the Northeast. Meanwhile, the North and Central U.S. are experiencing a deep freeze, with temperatures well below normal into the Southern Plains. The cold then spreads into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Monday and into the deep South by midweek.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be 20 to 45 degrees below normal for the High Plains into the Mississippi Valley. Wind chills in northern Illinois could drop to minus-28 by Monday morning. The National Weather Service said the usual low temperature for this time of year in Chicago is 24 degrees. Michigan also is in store for a bitter-cold start to March, with temperatures 20 degrees (-6.7 Celsius) to 30 degrees (-1 Celsius) below normal forecast Sunday through Wednesday. Temperatures in the northern part of the state could be as low as minus-13 (-25 Celsius) on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Meanwhile, winter storm watches are in effect for the upper East Coast beginning on Sunday night, with heavier snow possible in some areas.

Plus, parts of the Southeast could see heavy rain and the slight risk of severe thunderstorms into the Central Gulf Coast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.