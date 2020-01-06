DALLAS — Updated Monday with more details about the arrests made over the weekend.

Hurricane season starts Monday, but Dallas businesses boarded up Sunday in anticipation of a third night of violence.

Most businesses in South Victory, including the American Airlines Center and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, had plywood installed over their glass windows.

At an Oncor building along the Woodall Rogers Freeway, workers spent Sunday removing all of the large stones from the landscaped beds to prevent the rocks from being used as projectiles.

A few blocks away, heavily armed Dallas police officers began detaining people downtown and searching their backpacks.

Police were trying to identify who came to protest and who showed up for something more.

“We’re playing chess. Not checkers,” said Dallas Chief of Police Renee Hall.

Officers said they arrested more than 100 people on riot-related charges on Saturday and noticed something about them. At least 120 people were arrested Sunday.

“A large number of them are not members or residents of the city of Dallas,” Hall explained. “They come from multiple locations.”

On Monday, Dallas police released the names of 61 of those arrested over the weekend, of which 16 live in Dallas. Most of the others lived in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

On Sunday, WFAA easily identified 30 people arrested on riot-related charges from the department’s arrest database. They came from Bridgeport, Burleson, Denton, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Irving, Lewisville, Terrell, The Colony and Wichita Falls – even one from Knoxville, Tenn.

Police charged all of them with misdemeanors, which means they could end up back on the streets within hours.

“They can bond out pretty quickly,” said Pete Schulte, a criminal defense attorney, “but the goal is to get them out of the situation where they’re not helping others do unlawful things.”

One of the overriding questions is whether the arrested individuals belong to larger radical groups.

RELATED: Police use tear gas to disperse protesters blocking West 7th Street Bridge in Fort Worth

“We are looking at that. Our intelligence unit – we’re working with our federal, state and local partners who are on the ground working with us,” Hall said.

On Monday, the department released information about arrests made over the weekend, but said it was not a complete list.

Those arrested include:

Michael Burnett III, 27, of Garland faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Xochitl Miranda, 26, of Dallas faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Jorge Sanchez-Varela, 25, is homeless and faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Tristan Fanfair, 31, of Dallas faces a riot participation charge.

Candice Woods, 20, or Sachse faces a burglary of a building charge.

Randall Henderson, 25, of Carrollton faces a burglary of a building charge.

Austin Bell, 23, of Athens faces a riot participation charge and evading arrest charge.

Isaac Ruiz, 20, of Fort Worth faces an evading arrest charge.

Liliana Godinez, 20, of Dallas faces a riot participation charge.

Sawyer Jividen, 25, of Fort Worth faces a riot participation charge.

Jahanzed Khalid, 28, of Selma faces a riot participation charge.

Joshua Hid, 19, of Dallas faces a riot participation charge.

Megan Nordyke, 25, of Dallas faces a riot participation charge.

Diamond Franklin, 26, of McKinney faces a riot participation charge.

Nyla George, 19, of Wylie faces a riot participation charge.

Adam Sanchez, 25, of Melissa faces a riot participation charge.

Cayman Medina, 20, of The Colony faces a riot participation charge.

Kendrick Hildreth, 20, of Arlington faces a riot participation charge.

Syed Subzwari, 18, of Garland faces a riot participation charge.

Saqlih Tafsir, 17, of Plano faces a riot participation charge.

Jacurtis Madison, 21, of Garland faces a riot participation charge.

Fatou Singhateh, 19, of Wylie faces a riot participation charge.

Dylan Vazquez, 20, of Fort Worth faces a riot participation charge.

Alexandria Martin, 20, of McKinney faces a riot participation charge.

Ashlyn Jackson, 24, of Lewisville faces a riot participation charge.

Andrew Macario, 20, of Arlington faces a riot participation charge.

Anthony Lockhart, 32, of Dallas faces a riot participation charge.

Menandro Marilag, 17, of Arlington faces a riot participation and evading arrest charges.

Mauricio Botero, 20, of Euless faces a riot participation charge.

Joshua Barrios, 26, of Dallas faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Angel Escamilla, 18, of Dallas faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Jorge Munoz, 19, of Grand Prairie faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Antonio Nickerson, 24, of Denton faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Freddy Tran, 26, of Lewisville faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Robert Turner, 27, of Dallas faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Darien Newsome, 24, of Fort Worth faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Shabrekia Lampkin, 19, of Dallas faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Katherine Marek, 20, of Bridgeport faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Troy Garner, 30, of Dallas faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Parker Nevills, 23, of Dallas faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Yolanda Dobbins, 55, of Heartland faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Haider Alkaabi, 25, of Grand Prairie faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Maggie Little, 31, of Fort Worth faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Sohaib Akhtar, 19, of Murphy faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Martins Ugoh, 22, of Garland faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Christopher Rusanowsky, 29, of Northlake faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Chinedu Osayi, 21, of Dallas faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Keevon Love, 18, of Plano faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Dondi Morse, 36, of Keller faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Tique Veras, 32, is homeless and faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Lerato Mtowa, 20, of Dallas faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Damion Cook, 20, of Arlington faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Brian Hursi, 40, of Irving faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Jesus Granados, 24, of Dallas faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Madison Rubalcaba, 21 of Fort Worth faces an obstructing highway or passageway charge.

Antonio Johnson, 20, of Lake Wiley, South Carolina faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

Alberto Garcia, 21, of Dallas faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

Cody Richmond, 22, of Arlington faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

Jaylon Betts, 21, of Forney faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

Quwontae Spencer, 21, of DeSoto faces a burglary of a building charge.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office released the following names of people arrested Sunday who each faces a charge of violation of the emergency management curfew.

William Archer, 40, of Dallas

Joshuah Aston, 28, of Arlington.

Ryan Ayres, 21, of Irving

Michael Balderrama, 17, of Dallas

Zander Bellucci, 22, of Richardson

Tyrone Bennett, 22, of Arlington

Justin Blackwood, 19, of Tyler

Anthony Bonner, 20, of Garland

David Bouchard, 35, of Dallas

Sydney Bright, 21, of Coppell

Jose Brito, 22, of Venus

Calvin Burnett, 24, of Dallas

Bryan Carter, 41, of Richardson

Shenita Cleveland, 47, of Cedar Hill

Heaven Coronel, 17, of Dallas

Jaqueine Cortes, 17, of Dallas

Baylee Denson, 21, of Norman, Oklahoma

Yitzchok Feigenbaum, 23, of Dallas

Jorge Gallegos, 19, of Mesquite

Marquiel Gant, 36, of Dallas

Xazier Gay, 28, of Dallas

David Gomez, 25, of Lewisville

Eric Gomez, 21, of Mesquite

Kenneth Harrell, 62, of Dallas

Emanuel Hernandez, 32, of DeSoto

Joseph McCasland, 25, of Red Oak

Carson Meagher, 19, of Irving

Marcel Moore, 31, of Dallas

Juan Rhodes, 28, of Dallas

Hector Rivas, 19, of Mesquite

Steven Santos, 18, of Mesquite

Brandon Smith, 36, of Glenn Heights

Emory Smith, 17, of Dallas

Philip Tamayo, 26, of Fort Worth

Brandon Tennant, 33, of Josepine

Morgan Vultaggio, 21, of Wake Village

Finn Wantangwa, 27, of Irving

Aliyah Weekly, 19, of Azle

Gabriel Whitaker-Rodriguez, 29, of Dallas

Hector Zuniga, 20, of Dallas

Below are additional arrests made by the DCSO.

Walter Milburn, 43, of Sugarland faces a charge of riot participation and obstruction/retaliation.

Sabrina Ballard, 22, of Dallas faces a charge of riot participation.

Kayla Gammon, 24, of Dallas faces a riot participation charge.

Michael Haught, 30, of Irving faces a riot participation charge.

Ty Hodges, 19, of Burleson faces a riot participation charge.

Joe Murphy, 27, of Denton faces a riot participation charge.

Brian Porter, 38, of Wichita Falls faces a riot participation charge.

Saalih Tafsir, 17, of Plano faces a riot participation charge.

Romario Vazquez, 25, of Dallas faces a riot participation charge.

Brian Whitelaw, 38, of Arlington faces a riot participation charge.

Taylor White, 22, of Garland faces charges of resisting arrest/search/transportation, riot participation and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Anthony Harris, 27, of Fort Worth faces charges of obstructing highway or passageway and riot participation.

Troy Gardner, 30, of Dallas faces a charge of obstructing a highway or passageway.

Nathan Hodges, 28, of Dallas faces a charge of obstructing a highway or passageway.

Brian Hurse, 40, of Irving faces a charge of obstructing a highway or passageway.

Kimberly Mock, 51, of Bedford faces a charge of obstructing a highway or passageway.

Sasha Mock, 30, of Bedford faces a charge of obstructing a highway or passageway.

Jantzen Verastigue, 32, of Keller faces a charge of obstructing a highway or passageway.

Michael Francis, 20, of Arlington faces charges of evading arrest/detention and violation of emergency management plan.

Khalil Marriott, 27, of Frisco faces a charge of evading arrest/detention.

Juan Frausto, 20, of Fort Worth faces charges of discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Alfonso Robles, 24, of Mesquite faces a charge of assault of a peace officer.

Shane Pettit, 30, of Dallas faces a charge of violation of emergency violation.

Alexander Delgado, 18, of Terrell faces a charge of interference with a police service animal by injury.

Digital Producer Eline de Bruijn contributed to this report.

