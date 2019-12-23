JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The man who's accused of intentionally setting a fire at a condo complex over the weekend said "he was cleaning it [the building]" and the "fire got a little out of control," according to an affidavit for his arrest from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).

Alex Duran, 29, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on numerous charges related to a fire early Saturday morning in the 8400 block of South Reed Street. He appeared in court by video where a $1 million cash-only bond was set.

During an interview with investigators, Duran said, he "emptied" cans of bear spray on a fire inside his unit and that it created a "ball of fire," according to the affidavit. He said the "couch and carpet were on fire" when he went outside.

When deputies arrived, the six-unit condominium building where Duran lived, was fully engulfed in flames with reports of people still inside, according to the JCSO.

The only access to the upper floors was a wooden staircase that was on fire, according to the affidavit.

Deputies used a ladder to assist a father and his 11-year-old son out of a third-floor residence.

The father spoke with investigators and told them, "I almost died tonight," and that it was "difficult getting out". He also said he "didn't know what would have happened" if a deputy hadn't found a ladder and used it to help them escape.

Three other people had to jump from their second-story unit to escape the flames and suffered minor injuries, the affidavit says.

A resident told responding deputies that "Alex" had started the fire and walked away wearing "khaki pants or shorts and no shirt," the affidavit says.

The resident said he heard "thumps" coming from the parking lot late Friday night and from his balcony saw Duran pacing in the parking lot, the affidavit says. He said he later heard those same noises around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

He said he ignored the sounds at first, but then heard yelling, the affidavit says, so he got up to see what was going on. He went to his balcony and "immediately noticed smoke" and yelled to Duran, "What are you doing?" Duran responded, "nothing man, it's all good," the affidavit says.

The resident then asked, "What are you doing down there?", and Duran replied, "just burning stuff," according to the affidavit.

The man then asked if he needed to call for help, and Duran replied, "Yeah, if you want to," according to the affidavit

He said he left his unit and pounded on the doors of his neighbors and said "flames were two stories high by then," and noted he "barely got out."

Deputies located Duran around 1:30 a.m. outside the North Shore Bar wearing those same clothes, according to the affidavit. He also smelled like smoke, the affidavit says.

He was interviewed by deputies around 6 a.m. Saturday morning and when asked how the fire started, he said he was "burning food and stove on my [his] stove and a Home Depot bucket."

Duran also admitted that he poured anti-freeze on the stove and turned the oven on, according to the affidavit.

When asked if he was worried about people getting out, Duran responded "nope," the affidavit says. When asked if he was concerned if people died in the fire, he said, "Don't know what to tell you."

Duran was booked into the Jefferson County jail on the following charges:

12 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Six counts of first-degree arson,

Nine counts of second-degree arson

18 counts of fourth-degree arson

Criminal mischief

Third-degree assault

One deputy and one firefighter were taken to hospitals and treated for injuries related to the fire. A total of nine people were evaluated for smoke inhalation, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The building is currently uninhabitable and all residents have been displaced. Nine vehicles were also on fire and others were damaged by the heat.

