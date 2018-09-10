A Juárez man was critically injured Sunday when he was attacked by a pet lion kept in a backyard along with a tiger.

Photos spread on social media showed a barefoot man bleeding heavily while lying on a kitchen floor while a police officer appears to be talking to him.

Other photos show a female lion and a tiger next to a sliding glass door in a backyard with a pool, decorative boulders and palm trees. The lioness has blood stains near her mouth and front paws.

The attack occurred at a mansion in Rincones de San Marcos, an upscale neighborhood near the Juárez country club golf course, reported El Mexicano newspaper and other news outlets.

The wounded man, identified in news reports as Erick Noe Romero, was taken to a hospital.

It is not unheard of for Mexican authorities to find lions, tiger and other big cats at homes and ranches, sometimes in connection with drug-trafficking investigations.

Last year, a lion, a jaguar and four llamas were seized in a raid of a ranch outside the town of Carichi, located about 100 miles west of Chihuahua City.

In 2016, two tigers, a lion and two mountain lions were found during a police operation at a home near Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chihuahua.

In 2015, two tigers were discovered at a ranch allegedly belonging to a reputed Juárez drug cartel boss in Villa Ahumada, Chihuahua.

