Madonna hospitalized with 'serious bacterial infection'

The "Material Girl" singer recently spent several days in the intensive care unit, her manager revealed Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — Madonna is recovering after a "serious bacterial infection" landed her in the hospital, according to an Instagram post from her manager Guy Oseary.

Oseary wrote in a statement that the 64-year-old singer spent several days in the intensive care unit of a hospital as a result.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” Oseary explained.

Madonna's "Celebration" world tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15 and include stops in Seattle, Phoenix, Denver, St. Paul, Cleveland, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Washington, D.C., Tampa, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Sacramento, Nashville and more cities in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

The world tour was to be the singer's 12th, but also the first to celebrate four decades of music and her greatest hits, according to an announcement from January.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in the initial tour announcement.

Some of Madonna's Hot 100 hits include “Vogue,” “Music,” “Crazy For You,” “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Justify My Love,” “Live to Tell” and “Papa Don't Preach.”