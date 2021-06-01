Southeast Texas political party leaders weigh in as electoral college vote count approaches

Some GOP senators are demanding Congress appoint an electoral commission to audit key battle ground states.

BEAUMONT, Texas — On Wednesday, all eyes will be on Washington as Congress officially counts the votes of the electoral college to certify Joe Biden's win.

The capital already experienced a first wave of protests on Tuesday.

President Trump and his supporters say they have faith GOP lawmakers and the vice president will reject the electoral college.

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence said he does not have the power to change the election results.

12News spoke with Southeast Texas political leaders to get their predictions about what will happen on Wednesday.

After weeks of debates and lawsuits, it all comes down to Wednesday.

Congress will officially count the electoral college votes, certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory.

Two months after election day, the passion remains strong for both political parties.

"Our form of government is based on trust and the trust was violated," Jefferson County Republican Chair Judy Nichols said.

"People want it their way or the highway and forget democracy in itself," Jefferson County Democratic Party Chair Joseph Trahan said.

Leading up to the electoral college votes being counted, some Republicans are planning to reject Joe Biden's win in swing states. One of those voices includes Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Trahan calls it disgraceful.

"It's pathetic, we have got to get beyond this let get browning points with president or let gets browning points with some of our most fervent of supporters and try to do the work that you're elected to do," Trahan said.

The GOP senators are demanding Congress appoint an electoral commission to audit key battle ground states.

Jefferson County Republican Chair Judy Nichols said it's the right move.

"I think an audit by Senator Cruz shows that he is doing his duty, it takes his duty to his constituents seriously. The Democrats need to have confidence in the election too," Nichols said.

This move comes after several courts rejected voter fraud claims made on behalf of the Trump campaign. Nichols said it's worth that wait to make sure things were done fairly.

"I think investing a few weeks or months into something as critically important to a republic as election integrity is not enough time," Nichols said.

But, on the other side of the aisle, Trahan believes it's time for Congress to move forward.

"These people that are in position of power have got to grow and prioritize statesmanship or partisanship," Trahan said.

On Wednesday, the joint session of Congress will begin at one in the afternoon.