Hurricane Michael closed in Wednesday on the Florida Panhandle with potentially catastrophic winds of 145 mph, the most powerful storm on record ever to menace the stretch of fishing villages, military bases and spring-break beaches.

Michael is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday.

Several live cameras are capturing the storm's impact. Watch them here:

Note: Given the large number of people watching and strong winds in Florida, some live cameras may not be available for streaming.

AJ's Dockside in Destin

AJ's Dockside camera in Destin, Florida on Wednesday morning.

A bar and restaurant on Destin Harbor, AJ's live camera shows flooded docks and waves rolling into the harbor. (Courtesy Old98destin.com).

Miramar Beach

Miramar Beach live camera at Pompano Joe's on Wednesday morning.

This live camera at Miramar Beach in Walton County looks out into the Gulf of Mexico. (Courtesy Old98destin.com).

Watersound Beach

Watersound Beach camera on Wednesday morning.

Provided by EarthCam, this live camera shows waves rolling onto Watersound Beach.

Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island

The boardwalk at Okaloosa Island on Wednesday morning.

Okaloosa Island is an area on Santa Rosa Island in Florida. This live camera shows the island's beach and boardwalk. (Courtesy Old98destin.com).

Panama City Beach

Holiday Inn Resort's live camera at Panama City Beach on Wednesday morning.

The Holiday Inn Resort's live camera looks down from the top of the hotel. It shows a stretch of Panama City Beach on the Gulf of Mexico. (Courtesy Holiday Inn Resort: Panama City Beach).

