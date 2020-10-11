Lawmakers discuss possibility of second wave of stimulus checks

Over the last several months, congressional Democrats and the Trump administration have been debating over the terms and size of the next relief package.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Money is on the minds of Americans, and there are new conversations happening about a possible second wave of stimulus checks as Joe Biden is now considered the president-elect.

The question on many Americans' minds is will there be another round of stimulus checks?

Former Democratic congressman Nick Lampson said Joe Biden in the White House increases the chances of this happening.

He said it's 'way past time for us to try.'

"I know that he has the ability to reach across the political aisle differently than what we have been doing for the last many years," Lampson said.

Over the last several months, congressional Democrats and the Trump administration have been debating over the terms and size of the next relief package. So far, no action has been taken. In a recent interview, Senator Mitch McConnell said he hopes to get something done by the end of the year.

"I think we need another one but I think it reinforces the argument that I've been making over the last few months that something smaller rather than throwing another $3 trillion at this issue is more appropriate, with it highly targeted toward things that are directly related to the coronavirus," McConnell said.

Congressman Randy Weber feels the same way.

"While our economy is showing signs of improvement, many families are still suffering from the economic effects of the pandemic," Weber wrote in a statement to 12News. "Democrats are pushing legislation that includes record spending and societal reforms unrelated to COVID-19, Republicans in the Senate are working on a relief bill specific to the pandemic. Both parties need to get on the same page for this second round of stimulus. Since House Leadership won’t put forward a clean new stimulus package, we should at least all agree to reopen the application process to get the remaining $138 billion leftover funds from the Paycheck Protection Act distributed to the business that need relief! The money has already been allocated and is just sitting there while businesses are shutting their doors."

As the wait continues for millions, Lampson said he hopes that lawmakers don't forget what's most important.

"The first thing we have to get done before we can see our country begin to recover is from this economic crisis were in and that is to get COVID-19 under control," Lampson said.

For now, there hasn't been any indication as to when the next round of checks could arrive.