ATLANTA — A mom fears the worst since her daughter disappeared over the weekend.

Tanya Story said her daughter, 26-year-old Latiesha Edwards, was last seen leaving a house in the West End area of Atlanta on Friday.

Story desperately wants answers.

“Something in the milk isn’t clean," she said. "Somebody knows where my daughter is at.”

Story filed a missing person report after Edwards' roommate and cousin called saying they hadn’t seen her.

“She was supposed to open the store up," she said. "She didn’t open the store up. She was supposed to go pick up a check. She has not gone to Dunkin’ Donuts to pick up her check.”

She later learned her daughter was at a friend’s house Friday night in Atlanta at least until 11. But, no one seems to know much more than that.

"No one is saying that she walked, no one is saying that she was picked up. No one is saying anything," she explained.

Story described her daughter as kind and a fighter. She said Edwards would never not show up to her two jobs and would never ignore family and friends.

Story is trying keep the faith as they search for her daughter, who is also prone to seizures when she goes without her medicine or is stressed.

“My gut feeling right now, it’s not a good feeling," Story said. "It’s not a pretty sight. I have hope that she’s still alive but at this point, I can’t say what could be.”

Edwards was last seen wearing dark pants, and a blue Walmart vest. She has tattoos on her right wrist and a large tattoo on her right hip, of flowers and butterflies. Her mom said police last pinged one of her phones near Grady Hospital and then in Henry County.

