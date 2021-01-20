Lady Gaga shines with national anthem at Biden inauguration ceremony

The singer, who campaigned for Biden in Pennsylvania, joined the Inauguration Day celebration to perform the national anthem.

WASHINGTON — Singer Lady Gaga joined the Inauguration Day festivities to perform the national anthem.

Gaga came out on stage at the U.S. Capitol sporting a fitted navy jacket featuring a large gold dove brooch before singing the national anthem into a golden microphone. She was backed up in the performance by the United States Marine Band.

Snow flurries were spotted in the air just before she took the stage after Senator Amy Klobuchar finished speaking, but the clouds appeared to part for sunny skies as Gaga gave a dramatic performance.

Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, wasn't known to be terribly friendly with Lady Gaga, and as the New York Times reported, once said, “Lady Gaga is not too good,” while at a November rally with supporters. Trump didn't elaborate at the time, but reportedly told the crowd, “I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories.”

Gaga was spotted Tuesday on Capitol Hill during Inauguration Day rehearsals in all white and speaking to officers.

After her performance, Gaga could be heard complimenting Michelle Obama's outfit.