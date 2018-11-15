Kim Porter, the former girlfriend of rapper Diddy, has died. She was 47.

"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time," her representative, Cindi Berger, confirmed to USA TODAY.

TMZ reports that the model and actress was found dead in her Los Angeles area home Thursday after authorities responded to a 911 call of a "patient in cardiac arrest."

Porter had an on-again, off-again relationship with Diddy (born Sean Combs) that spanned a decade. The pair officially called it quits in 2007 after 13 years of dating, but have remained friendly, often spending holidays together. Porter frequently posted photos of Diddy on her Instagram account.

They have three children together – son Christian and twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James, who turn 12 next month. The music mogul also raised Quincy, Porter's son from a previous relationship.

Last week, Porter took to Instagram to share a picture of Diddy with his brood of children. She captioned the image, "Love."

This story is developing.

